Early elections not in favour of country; says Baligh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the country is faced with an economic crisis and an early general elections are not in the interest of the nation.

During a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh leader Senator Nihal Hashmi-led delegation at the Governor's house here on Thursday, he said a large part of the country had been affected by the flood disasters and the process of rehabilitation of the flood victims was still under way.

The delegation comprised Head PML-N Social Media team Sindh, Khurram Bhatti, Azam Baig and Afsar Ali Khan and discussed various issues including current economic and political situation in the country.

"We should play our role to bring political and economic stability in the country," he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team were working day and night to bring economic stability in the country.

The governor said all coalition parties under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had agreed that a strong and stable Pakistan was the top priority.

He said the PML-N laid a network of motorways in the country during its previous tenures, beside taking exemplary steps in the field of education and health.

In the meeting, Senator Nihal Hashmi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won hearts of people of Sindh by laying the foundation stone of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. He said that the efforts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his experienced team to get the country out of the economic crisis were commendable.