Early Elections Not Possible In Current Situation: Special Assistant To Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahad Hussain on Monday said that early elections in Pakistan are not possible in the current situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Fahad Hussain on Monday said that early elections in Pakistan are not possible in the current situation.

Imran Khan has admitted that early elections could not be arranged in this country due to relief and rehabilitation works, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on interim setup, he said a short setup of government has no benefit for the people and the country.

To a question about mistakes repeated by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PTI leaders should learn from past mistakes.

He said the next elections would be held as per the schedule and the PTI leader should wait for the general elections.

