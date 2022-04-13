UrduPoint.com

Early Elections Panacea Of All Problems:Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Early elections panacea of all problems:Sheikh Rashid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here on Wednesday said free, fair and transparent early election was the panacea of all problems being faced by the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that solutions of all problems was rest in holding the free and transparent election .

He claimed the country was going towards early general election.

Sheikh Rashid questioned that how the national assembly would complete its five years constitutional tenure after resignation of the PTI lawmakers.

"I am standing with former Prime Minister Imran Khan and submitted my resignation to him," he said and clarified that he had a separate political party and was not a part of PTI.

To a question about opposition future strategies, he said the PTI chairman would soon give long march call.

Rashid said that he was not afraid of jails as such things were not new to him.

Sheikh Rashid while criticising the dissidents PTI lawmakers questioned that how these politicians would now face voters in public gatherings and general elections after leaving their leader alone during no confidence motion.

The former minister said he always wanted good relations with the establishment.

Sheikh Rashid while praising the leadership of ANP former President Abdul Wali Khan said that he had a friendship with him due to his principled politics.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Awami National Party Long March Rashid Muslim All Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

41 minutes ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

7 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

7 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G techn ..

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

7 minutes ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.