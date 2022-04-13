Early elections panacea of all problems:Sheikh Rashid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here on Wednesday said free, fair and transparent early election was the panacea of all problems being faced by the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that solutions of all problems was rest in holding the free and transparent election .

He claimed the country was going towards early general election.

Sheikh Rashid questioned that how the national assembly would complete its five years constitutional tenure after resignation of the PTI lawmakers.

"I am standing with former Prime Minister Imran Khan and submitted my resignation to him," he said and clarified that he had a separate political party and was not a part of PTI.

To a question about opposition future strategies, he said the PTI chairman would soon give long march call.

Rashid said that he was not afraid of jails as such things were not new to him.

Sheikh Rashid while criticising the dissidents PTI lawmakers questioned that how these politicians would now face voters in public gatherings and general elections after leaving their leader alone during no confidence motion.

The former minister said he always wanted good relations with the establishment.

Sheikh Rashid while praising the leadership of ANP former President Abdul Wali Khan said that he had a friendship with him due to his principled politics.