Early elections panacea to all issues, claims Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Thursday claimed that the solution to all the problems being confronted by the country, "rests in holding free, fair and transparent elections.

" Speaking on a point of order in Senate, he criticized the government for arresting Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf''s leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani urged the opposition to avoid criticizing constitutional institutions especially Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker set up.