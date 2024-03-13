Early execution of potable water schemes stressed for Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib has said that concrete measures would be taken for provision of clean drinking water to the residents of the district.

He expressed these views during a meeting with officials of the country’s premier consultancy organization- National Engineering Services Pakistan(NESPAK) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) who called on him at his office.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given about various matters pertaining to the clean drinking water schemes in district Tank.

The DC said that access to potable water was everyone’s right and assured his full support in this regard, issuing directives for launching of such schemes in the district at the earliest.