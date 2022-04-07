Early, Free, Fair Election Crucial To Political, Economic Stability: Farrukh Habib
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said early, free and fair election was crucial to economic and political stability.
He, in a tweet, said the opposition parties' leaders did not want to go into fresh election as they knew that the public would reject them.
