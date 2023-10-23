Early mammogram screenings best way to control 'Breast Cancer': expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Expert on Monday advised that the early detection of breast cancer can be improved through cost-efficient screening methods, training of health workers, raising public awareness and improved patient navigation.

"Regular screening is essential since many women with breast cancer have no symptoms initially", consultant General & Breast Cancer Surgeon Pink Ribbon Dr Saeeda Yasmin talking to ptv news channel said.

Screening detects breast cancer before symptoms appear, she said, adding, early detection leads to quicker treatments and better outcomes.

She further mentioned that 'Breast cancer' is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fifth leading cause of death among women, adding, undiagnosed breast cancer can lead to serious complications and even death.

October is a global breast cancer awareness month, she highlighted.

Besides this, a special focused awareness drive is required to promote the concept of ‘prevention is better than cure’ as a better healthy lifestyle can prevent breast cancer, she added.

Mammography has great potential to save lives, she said, adding, tell mothers, sisters, daughters and friends to schedule their annual mammograms.

Replying a question, she said that 'Breast cancer' treatment depends on the stage of the disease, and may include surgery, radiation treatment, chemotherapy or hormone therapy. Discuss treatment options with doctors.

Talking about Symptoms, she said a common sign of breast cancer is a new lump, adding, swelling or dimpling of the breast can be important signs that every woman needs to talk to their doctor.

"The October campaign aims to raise awareness about early testing within communities and highlight its importance in preventing breast cancer, the most common cancer amongst women globally", she added.

To another question , she said a lot of social and cultural taboos are still attached to it, which makes it more difficult to talk about the issue.

With overall low level of awareness among masses, early detection is still a major issue even in rural cities, she

added.