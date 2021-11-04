Early marriage trend to be discouraged: HR consultant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Early marriage trend should be discouraged in the country as becoming mother in early age was a major cause of increasing maternal mortality ratio and building socio-economic pressure over the families.

This was stated by Farkhanda Aurangzeb Senior consultant Human Rights Education at National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Thursday she said, "Pakistan has two way forwards to counter increasing population growth ratio: one to concentrate on family planning and second to introduce reforms in education system for increasing literacy in the country so that women should be aware of their rights and harmful affects of early marriage on their lives and families," she added.

She added that every year Ministry of Human Rights observed 16 Days of Activism Campaign like other parts of the globe from November 25 to December 10 to protect fundamental rights of women and organize a number of programmes.

The programmes were focused on creating awareness among women to raise their voice against harassment, early marriage, filing of First Information Report and to contact the redressal facilities for them at government at private level, she said.