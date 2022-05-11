UrduPoint.com

Early Marriages Fatal For Mother-child Health

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:52 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed has said that marriages at teenage are fatal for both mother and child health

The DHO told APP that early marriage practice resulted in increased mortalities and socioeconomic pressure on the families and therefore should be avoided.

"Good education and better health is a fundamental right of every child, while the appropriate spacing of births and their smaller number is the guarantee of a prosperous family", he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that to raise awareness about the hazards of population explosion, an SMD float would carry out round in the city.

He shared that people would be apprised about family planning with the help of short movies.

District Officer Population Welfare Department, Ms Sheery Sukhan, said the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and the department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population flare-up.

Film And Movies Education Population Welfare Marriage Guide Family

