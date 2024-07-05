Early Morning Drizzle Turns Weather Pleasant, More Showers Likely
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Early morning drizzle in the provincial capital and adjacent areas turned the weather pleasant, decreasing temperature and humidity level, while the Meteorological Department predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.
Jail Road, Gulberg, Chowburji, Lytton Road, Shah Jamal, Qartaba Chowk, Cooper Road, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, Kashmir Road and some other areas received light rain and machinery of the city district government remained active during and after the rain, with visits of Chairman WASA and others.
According to daily weather report, issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rains with wind/ thundershower and few heavy-to-very-heavy falls at times are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Pothohar Region till Sunday with occasional gaps.
Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah during the next 24 hours.
