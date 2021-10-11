Early Morning School, education project for tarns community formally inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas Monday formally opened Early Morning School (Suba-i-Nau) for labour class students and Transgender Schooling Pilot Project at Govt Pilot Secondary School and Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School respectively here.

Both pilot projects are aimed at for out of school children specially of mechanics helpers and for trans community to make them useful citizens.

After launching ceremony, the minister visited the class and spoke to founding students to know their feelings after getting admission in the school.

He opened hockey ground at Govt Pilot Secondary School for revival of sports activities in the schools terming them integral part of education.

The minister also planted a sapling in the school under plantation drive and visited library.

Later, he went to GCHSS where he inspected transgender's class and asked about their education.

Speaking to media persons after opening classes formally, Murad Raas said that private schools which were using extra books without government's NOC in addition to following Single National Curriculum (SNC) would be served notice before closing them in case they did not abide by it.

He informed that 'growing problems' associated with SNC would be resolved with the passage of time adding that it takes time for execution of a new initiative.

Transgender school is Multan is first ever in the world, he claimed and added that the second school would be opened in Lahore soon.

The minister noted that in all divisional headquarters of Punjab, these classes should be commenced adding that trans community would be equipped with skill based education in collaboration with TEVTA so that they could get a job after education.

Relying to a question, Raas informed that filtered water would be made available through water coolers in around 3,000 schools soon.

Answering another question, he maintained that no dangerous and risky building of any public school would exit in the province after PTI five years tenure in govt adding that they were focusing these buildings in Annual Development Budget (ADB).

To yet another question, the minister replied that govt had saved Rs 50 million by rationalization of teachers.

The public education was spoiled in the past, he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) govt wanted standard education both in public and private educational institutions.

He appreciated Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar and his team for floating and executive schooling for trans community.

Among others, Secretary Education Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Additional Secreratary (Admin) Atta-ul-Haq, DPI (Schools Tahira Perveen, Deputy Directors Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq and SO Hina Chaudhary were present.