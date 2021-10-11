UrduPoint.com

Early Morning School, Education Project For Tarns Community Formally Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Early Morning School, education project for tarns community formally inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas Monday formally opened Early Morning School (Suba-i-Nau) for labour class students and Transgender Schooling Pilot Project at Govt Pilot Secondary School and Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School respectively here.

Both pilot projects are aimed at for out of school children specially of mechanics helpers and for trans community to make them useful citizens.

After launching ceremony, the minister visited the class and spoke to founding students to know their feelings after getting admission in the school.

He opened hockey ground at Govt Pilot Secondary School for revival of sports activities in the schools terming them integral part of education.

The minister also planted a sapling in the school under plantation drive and visited library.

Later, he went to GCHSS where he inspected transgender's class and asked about their education.

Speaking to media persons after opening classes formally, Murad Raas said that private schools which were using extra books without government's NOC in addition to following Single National Curriculum (SNC) would be served notice before closing them in case they did not abide by it.

He informed that 'growing problems' associated with SNC would be resolved with the passage of time adding that it takes time for execution of a new initiative.

Transgender school is Multan is first ever in the world, he claimed and added that the second school would be opened in Lahore soon.

The minister noted that in all divisional headquarters of Punjab, these classes should be commenced adding that trans community would be equipped with skill based education in collaboration with TEVTA so that they could get a job after education.

Relying to a question, Raas informed that filtered water would be made available through water coolers in around 3,000 schools soon.

Answering another question, he maintained that no dangerous and risky building of any public school would exit in the province after PTI five years tenure in govt adding that they were focusing these buildings in Annual Development Budget (ADB).

To yet another question, the minister replied that govt had saved Rs 50 million by rationalization of teachers.

The public education was spoiled in the past, he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) govt wanted standard education both in public and private educational institutions.

He appreciated Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar and his team for floating and executive schooling for trans community.

Among others, Secretary Education Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Additional Secreratary (Admin) Atta-ul-Haq, DPI (Schools Tahira Perveen, Deputy Directors Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq and SO Hina Chaudhary were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Sports Education Punjab Water Budget Noc Job Asian Development Bank Media All Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

15 minutes ago
 &#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

30 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

1 hour ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

2 hours ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.