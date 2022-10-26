UrduPoint.com

Early Prevention Of Drugs Use Starts At Parents' Level; Say Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Hectic routines, economic constrains, mental pressure and unfavorable relationships were some of the reasons, which compelled youngsters to indulge in drug addiction and in such a case, the role of parents was important.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Clinical Psychologist Mariam Riaz said that youngsters could become addicts and their parents should monitor the change in their habits for early prevention and cure.

She said parents should get alarmed if their children look annoyed, unaware of their hygiene, spending unusual time in bathrooms and outside the home. "Friends' circle, telephonic conversation and internet search history of the youngsters can be monitored if parents have doubts about their drug addiction", she maintained.

Explaining the treatment of addiction, Clinical Psychologist Shamsheer Hayat said that services of any registered rehabilitation centre could be acquired for the treatment and cure.

He said a team of medical specialists, psychiatrists and clinical psychologists must monitor the health of the patient at the rehabilitation centre after which the process of detoxification could start.

He said that a patient staying at the rehabilitation centre was delivered cognitive behavioural therapies and counseling sessions for three months. "Patients are also equipped with the techniques to avoid the slippery situation when they go into their normal lives", he added.

Mariam concluded that drug addiction should be treated in the same way as any other disease and if it remained untreated, consistent use of drugs would damage the vital organs of the body that may result in death.

