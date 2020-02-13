UrduPoint.com
Early Resolve Of Public Complaints Police's Top Priority: SP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Early resolve of public complaints police's top priority: SP

Islamabad Police would take strict action on public complaints against the police officials involved in sluggish policing and pend their complaints without any reason

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police would take strict action on public complaints against the police officials involved in sluggish policing and pend their complaints without any reason.

It was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh while addressing at `Open Kutchery' held in sector H-13, here on Thursday.

The Open Kutchery was organized on the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The notables of the areas, SDPO Industrial area Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, SDPO Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, all Station House Officers of Industrial area zone were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Industrial Area) said people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said that effective policing was not possible without the public support adding that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in corrupt practices.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with people and resolve public grievances through prompt action.Zubair Ahmad said that Islamabad police were adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' which was a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

On the occasion, he listened to the people's problems and issued directions to immediately resolve them. People asked to increase Police Patrolling and specially Motorcycle Patrolling in the streets.

