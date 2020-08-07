UrduPoint.com
Early Returning To Normality Result Of PM's Strategy: Aleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed satisfaction over resumption of routine life, saying that it all happened due to wise strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that businesses in the country were returning to normality due to the steps taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that the success of the soft lockdown policy had been recognised not only domestically but also internationally, as various world organisations had been appreciating and acknowledging Prime Minister Imran Khan's far-sighted policies during the pandemic.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that normal business activities would bring about stability in national economy and reduce hardships of common man. He appealed to citizens to keep observing precautionary measures to avoid recurrence of coronavirus.

He stressed ensuring full implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), safety measures and adherence to all conditions, including social distancing, which would help prevent the spread of virus.

The senior minister said that the situation in Pakistan was much better than in other countries, especially on Eid-ul-Azha, because people showed responsible behaviour. He stated that the policy of soft lockdown had also proved to be effective during the prior week.

Aleem said that In-Sha-Allah more good news would come in during the upcoming days under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country would be on the path of development and prosperity.

The minister especially lauded the services of the Health Department officials, doctors and nurses and law enforcement personnel who served on the front-line during the coronavirus, and laid down their lives to protect citizens.

