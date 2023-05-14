UrduPoint.com

Early Smoking Cessation May Boost Survival In Lung Cancer Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Quitting smoking early was associated with higher survival rates following a lung cancer diagnosis, according to a study.

The study, led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan school of Public Health, showed that compared to those who never smoked and were being treated for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), current smokers had 68 per cent higher mortality and former smokers had 26 per cent higher mortality.

"Our participants' smoking histories varied, with some having stopped smoking a few years before their diagnosis and others having stopped several decades before," said senior author David Christiani, Professor of Environmental Genetics.

"This wide range gave us confidence in our results -- that the benefit of pre-diagnosis smoking cessation persists even after lung cancer is diagnosed." The study, published online in JAMA Network Open, followed 5,594 patients with NSCLC -- which accounts for 85 per cent of all lung cancer cases -- enrolled between 1992 and 2022. Of these participants, 795 had never smoked; 3,308 were former smokers; and 1,491 were current smokers, Medical Daily reported.

During the study period, 3,842 of the participants died: 79.3 per cent of the current smokers, 66.8 per cent of the former smokers, and 59.6 per cent of the never smokers.

While never smoking was associated with the best odds of survival after a lung cancer diagnosis, the findings showed significant associations between lower mortality and having quit smoking pre-diagnosis.

The longer a patient went without smoking, the more health benefits they accrued: For former smokers, doubling the years of smoking cessation before their lung cancer diagnosis was significantly associated with prolonged survival.

Conversely, doubling smoking-pack years was associated with shorter survival among current and former smokers diagnosed with NSCLC.

The researchers noted that associations between survival and smoking history may vary depending on the clinical stage at which lung cancer was diagnosed, and that the study did not account for the different kinds of treatment participants were receiving.

Related Topics

Died David May Cancer All Best

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

7 minutes ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

8 minutes ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

38 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

53 minutes ago
 Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese com ..

Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese companies in technology, clean an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.