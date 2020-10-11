Early stage diagnosis of Breast Cancer, awareness stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Radiologist and President of Pink Pakistan Trust Dr Zubaida Qazi Sunday stressed the need to create more awareness among women for early diagnosis then timely treatment of 'Breast Cancer' thus save precious lives in the country.

Talking to private news channel, in connection with month-long awareness drive for Breast Cancer Dr Zubaida said this breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among women not just in our country but globally, but if it is diagnosed at an early stage, there is good chance it can be successfully treated.

Month of October is internationally celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and like other countries Pakistan also celebrate is as PINKtober, she added.

She said every woman above the age of 20 should have a medical examination every three years and examine themselves every month, adding women above 40 should also have a mammogram along with a medical examination.

Dr Zubaida said people in their 40s have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than someone in their 20s.

She further explained that almost 90,000 breast cancer cases being annually reported in the country and over 40,000 deaths caused by it.

Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, though early diagnosis can save lives and make a difference, she emphasized.

"As compared to other types of cancer, breast cancer has over 80 to 90% chances of complete cure if diagnosed at an early stage. Yet the sad part of it is that most cases are reported late," she said.

She further said women should be well aware of the feel of their breasts and if they detect anything abnormal during self examination, they should consult a doctor.

She also called for initiating a national breast cancer programme in view of the rising cases of all types of cancers in the country.

Healthy eating and making proactive dietary choices can improve your overall well-being, she said, adding, it keeps energy up, boosts your immune system, and provide nutrients your body needs for maintenance and repair.

She said eating a diet rich in antioxidants reduces breast cancer risk.

