Early Supreme Court decision to help stabilise economy: RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday expressed the hope that an early Supreme Court decision would help stable the economic activity in the country.

The prevailing political uncertainty was damaging the investors' trust, with fall in the value of Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar, RCCI President Nadeem Haroon said while talking to APP.

He said a weaker rupee would increase the cost of doing business, especially for import-dependent companies. It would also increase the country's debt burden.

He urged the government institutions to take immediate steps to restore the investors' confidence.