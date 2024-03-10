- Home
Early To Rise, Daily Exercise, Healthy Breakfast, Regular Check Ups Help Reduce Chances Of Heart-related Issues: Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 12:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A health expert on Sunday urged the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle including daily exercise, regular heart checkups and maintaining their weight in order to avoid heart-related deaths as the incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD) is alarmingly on the rise globally including Pakistan.
A senior Cardiologist, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kayani talking to a ptv news channel advised the public that the risk of heart-related deaths can be reduced by adopting a healthy lifestyle and urged them to regularly get their complete heart check-up to avoid possible heart attacks.
He urged to raise awareness among the masses regarding cardiovascular disease and its prevention, adding that laziness and lack of outdoor activities are the root causes of heart disease.
He said people should adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as take exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases.
Dr Kiyani said there is a dire need to take cardiac diseases seriously and work on their prevention, adding that diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and inactive lifestyle were major reasons for heart attacks.
In addition to genetic factors, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and poor diet, including fast food and heavily oily food consumed in Pakistan were major risk factors for heart attacks, he said.
"Obesity is the mother of most of the diseases, giving rise to hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases,” he highlighted.
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have been recorded in high, middle, and low-income countries, he said, adding, that low and middle-income countries lack proper healthcare resources to combat the disease burden.
