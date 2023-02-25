Early warning, radar systems installed in more than 250 valleys, CS GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :"I am thrilled to announce that under GLOF Project, early warning and radar systems are being installed in more than 250 valleys across Gilgit Baltistan for natural disasters, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here in Gilgit on Saturday.

He said this project would also accompany Safe Heavens, having upgraded and well equipped high-tech schools, dispensaries and community centres, the list of localities of which was attached. He added that it was another step towards lending a helping hand towards the people of Gilgit Baltistan who have had their lives disturbed owing to natural calamities over the years.