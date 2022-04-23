'Early wheat procurement drive imperative to ensure minimum strategic reserves'

Early wheat procurement drive is imperative to ensure the minimum strategic reserves due to the expected shortfall of wheat production in the country

Abdul Samad Khan, an official of the food department, said that growers preferred other profitable crops instead of sowing wheat as their first choice. "Hence wheat was grown on less area as compared to the previous year", he said and added that due to the harsh and unfavourable climate the per acre wheat production is also expected to decline and Pakistan may face shortage of wheat this year.

He said that the Food department would evolve a comprehensive strategy to procure maximum wheat to meet its given targets.

He said that the government has started delivery of jute bags but this campaign should be further expedited. Samad also stressed the need to take officials of the Food department into confidence so that they could work devotedly to meet the wheat procurement targets.