UrduPoint.com

'Early Wheat Procurement Drive Imperative To Ensure Minimum Strategic Reserves'

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 10:56 PM

'Early wheat procurement drive imperative to ensure minimum strategic reserves'

Early wheat procurement drive is imperative to ensure the minimum strategic reserves due to the expected shortfall of wheat production in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Early wheat procurement drive is imperative to ensure the minimum strategic reserves due to the expected shortfall of wheat production in the country.

Abdul Samad Khan, an official of the food department, said that growers preferred other profitable crops instead of sowing wheat as their first choice. "Hence wheat was grown on less area as compared to the previous year", he said and added that due to the harsh and unfavourable climate the per acre wheat production is also expected to decline and Pakistan may face shortage of wheat this year.

He said that the Food department would evolve a comprehensive strategy to procure maximum wheat to meet its given targets.

He said that the government has started delivery of jute bags but this campaign should be further expedited. Samad also stressed the need to take officials of the Food department into confidence so that they could work devotedly to meet the wheat procurement targets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage May Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible to Isolate Russia in Long Run

2 minutes ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western wea ..

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

2 minutes ago
 CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelle ..

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

6 minutes ago
 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.