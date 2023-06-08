Earning of Railways recorded Rs 39,950.00 mln in first nine months of 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The gross earning of Pakistan Railways was recorded Rs 39,950.00 million during the first nine months of 2022-23 fiscal year.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, during July-March of the ongoing fiscal year, the passenger and freight traffic was 22.

5 million and 4,270 million km respectively.

The freight and passenger traffic through the rail network is provided by Pakistan Railways. The rail transport network of Pakistan Railways with 461 locomotives has a route length of 7,791 km and plays an important role in national integration and economic growth.