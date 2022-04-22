Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle seeks holistic climate action to protect ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Google Doodle on Friday underscored the urgent need of a holistic climate action to circumvent the drastic impacts of environmental degradation, leading to habitat losses of precious species inhabiting in fragile ecosystems and risk of natural calamities impacting human population.

The World Earth Day 2022 has been commemorated at the most crucial of times when the entire globe faces drastic impacts of climate change and global warming leading to natural calamities inflicting biodiversity loss to a precarious ecosystems.

Former U.S. Senator, Gaylord Nelson, founded the World Earth Day movement in 1970. In addition, he raised awareness among the general public on damages incurred on environment by the smoke emitting from the industries.

This time around, the theme of the 'World Earth Day' is "Invest In Our Planet".

The Google's annual Earth Day Doodle has shed light on the climate change and used real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources depicting climate change effects across the four different locales around the planet.

The first image showed Mount Kilimanjaro of Tanzania, Africa which is considered to be the largest mountain of the continent and a dormant volcano with three volcanic cones. The time-lapse imagery showed glacier retreat at the summit through the images taken each in December annually from 1986 to 2020.

The second showed the rising pace of glacial melt in Sermersooq region of Greenland, leaving a snow clad region into a naked piece of land. The time-lapse depicted the glacier retreat in Greenland images taken each in December annually from 2000 to 2020.

The third imagery showed the coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef on Lizard Island, Australia where the images were taken each month from March to May 2016. It indicated the risk posed to a fragile corals ecosystem damaged due to rising temperatures of the oceans amid environmental degradation and was the third largest coral bleaching event in the world. The colorful corals loose their beautiful hue due to abrupt rise or drop in temperatures of the ocean water that results in coral bleaching.

The fourth imagery unveiled the green cover loss in Harz Forests in Elend, Germany where the forests were destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought. The images were captured each in December annually from 1995 to 2020.

The Google Earth Timelapse was designed with the vision to empower to initiate efforts for protecting the environment facing worst impacts of environmental degradation across the globe.

The Time-lapse indicated four different environmental zones from high altitudes to vast planes and below sea level deep waster habitats that are all equally bearing the burden of man-made climate crisis.