Earth Day 2025: Islamabad Launches Fruit Orchard Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:35 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) marked International Earth Day 2025 with a tree-planting campaign at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) to expand the city’s green spaces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) marked International Earth Day 2025 with a tree-planting campaign at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) to expand the city’s green spaces.

The event was attended by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Denmark’s Ambassador Jakob Linulf, corporate representatives, and other stakeholders.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the campaign’s goal of planting one million trees in Islamabad this year under the Plant for Pakistan 2025 initiative, backed by the prime minister and interior minister.

"Earth Day reminds us of our duty to protect the environment," he said, urging citizens, especially youth, to participate in making Islamabad a greener capital.

Ambassador Linulf praised Islamabad’s natural beauty and reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to environmental collaboration with Pakistan.

Randhawa added that technical expertise from Danish environmental specialists would be utilized to combat pollution.

The drive aims to promote environmental awareness alongside urban greening.

Randhawa called on residents to contribute individually to a cleaner, healthier city for future generations.

