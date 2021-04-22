UrduPoint.com
Earth Day Observed In Sukkur

Thu 22nd April 2021

Earth Day observed in Sukkur

A Non Government Organization- WWF in collaboration with Agriculture Department Sukkur Thursday staged a Walk at Saleh Putt, Sukkur to mark the International Earth Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A Non Government Organization- WWF in collaboration with Agriculture Department Sukkur Thursday staged a Walk at Saleh Putt, Sukkur to mark the International Earth Day.

The Walk was led by Director Agriculture Department Rasool Bux Junejo while WWF officials Deputy Director EPA and members of local NGOs participated.

Junejo while addressing the participants underlined the need of taking effective measures for providing a clean, conducive and natural atmosphere in the forests for nurturing the wildlife.

He deplored that mushroom cutting of forests had led to destruction of our forests as well as the wildlife, and underscored the need of undoing this tendency. He observed that this had also been the main cause of increase of ozone in the atmosphere, which had also crossed the international standard.

This had therefore created severe hazards for the human health not only in the urban areas but in the rural areas also, he said.

He urged for coordinated and concerted efforts between the government agencies and the NGOs and social organizations.

