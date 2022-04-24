UrduPoint.com

Earth Day Reminds To Protect Environment, Restore Damaged Ecosystems: Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Earth Day reminds to protect environment, restore damaged ecosystems: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The 52nd Earth Day reminds us to fully protect the environment with the highest degree of dedication and restoration of the gradually damaged ecosystems and live a sustainable healthy life on the planet.

Addressing a seminar on " Invest in our Planet " as chief guest held in collaboration with the college of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Punjab University and Model Steel in Lahore on Sunday to celebrate the Earth Day,Meher Kashif Younis,former senior Vice President Lahore Chamber said event is observed every year to demonstrate full fledged unwavering and unflinching support for environment protection.

He said this is the moment to change it all- the business climate, the political climate and how we take action on climate? He said now is time to fully display the valour to preserve and protect our health,our families and our livelihoods, according to a press release issued here.

He cautioned that it's going to take all of us and everyone from all segments of the society accounted for partnership for planet.He said " we have been witnessing a spurt of climate events over the last one decade or more that have badly affected millions of people from extreme heat to flash floods and the covid 19 is also linked to our ecosystems.

Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad Gujjar said" the healthier our ecosystems are,the healthier is planet —— and its people,restoring our damaged ecosystems,will help to end abject poverty,combat climate change and prevent mass extinction but we will only succeed if everyone plays a part" he added.

He said this year's theme of day " Invest in our planet" is mainly focused on activities that promote a partnership among businesses,government and citizens for urgent action towards environmental protection in order to ensure a sustainable future.

He said we should celebrate the day by taking part in activities like picking up litter and plant trees to make our world and life a happier place to live in. He said " Climate change,man-made change to nature that disrupt biodiversity such as deforestation, land-use-change,intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade,can accelerate the the pace of destruction of the planet" he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore World Business Punjab Agriculture Rashid Chamber Sunday Event All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

14 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

14 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.