Earth Day To Be Marked On April 22

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Earth Day will be marked on April 22 across the globe including Pakistan.

Earth Day aims at creating awareness and appreciation for Earth's environment. The United Nations calls the event International Mother Earth Day.

People unite on Earth Day to appreciate and respect Earth's environment.

The April 22 Earth Day is celebrated with outdoor performances, where individuals or groups perform acts of service to Earth. Typical ways of observing Earth Day include planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programmes for recycling and conservation and using recyclable containers for snacks and lunches.

Some people are encouraged to sign petitions to governments, calling for stronger or immediate action to stop global warming and to reverse environmental destruction.

Television stations frequently air programmes dealing with environmental issues.

The April 22 Earth Day, founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson, was first organized in 1970 to promote ecology and respect for life on the planet as well as to encourage awareness of the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution.

Some people prefer to observe Earth Day around the time of the March equinox. In 1978, American anthropologist Margaret Mead added her support for the equinox Earth Day, founded by John McConnell. She stated that the selection of the March Equinox for Earth Day made planetary observance of a shared event possible.

