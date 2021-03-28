Earth hour observed in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) observed Earth Hour at Ghaznavi Park on Saturday night.

In this connection, a simple ceremony was held at Ghaznavi Park where lights were put off including all other important buildings in Sukkur from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to demonstrate love for planet earth.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of IGHDS, Dr Jameel Shakeel said slogan of saving energy has been adopted by the whole world and Pakistan was part of this campaign.

He said the Pakistan will play its due role to boost the national climate change resilience, protect lives and livelihoods of the people.

He said this Movement is an attempt at protecting the environment by such small steps aiming at to create a world with a better environment.