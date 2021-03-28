UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earth Hour Observed In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) observed Earth Hour at Ghaznavi Park on Saturday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) observed Earth Hour at Ghaznavi Park on Saturday night.

In this connection, a simple ceremony was held at Ghaznavi Park where lights were put off including all other important buildings in Sukkur from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to demonstrate love for planet earth.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of IGHDS, Dr Jameel Shakeel said slogan of saving energy has been adopted by the whole world and Pakistan was part of this campaign.

He said the Pakistan will play its due role to boost the national climate change resilience, protect lives and livelihoods of the people.

He said this Movement is an attempt at protecting the environment by such small steps aiming at to create a world with a better environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sukkur Shakeel All From Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

1 hour ago

Status of implementation on SOPs reviewed

7 minutes ago

Favourite Mystic Guide powers to Dubai World Cup t ..

11 minutes ago

Royal Saudi Air Force contingent arrives to partic ..

11 minutes ago

Notorious drug dealer held with liquor

11 minutes ago

Board of PPPA approves Sialkot- Kharian Motorway o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.