Earth Hour observed online

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ):The World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature here on Saturday virtually observed the Earth Hour .

In the midst of the global COVID-19 health crisis, the Earth Hour was marked as a moment of solidarity for the planet, said a a press release .

Pakistan commemorated Earth Hour 2020 completely online and the virtual events were observed in different cities across the country.

To conserve energy and show commitment towards Earth, non-essential lights in homes and other buildings were switched off between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Through symbolic candle-lightening events, WWF-Pakistan's goodwill ambassadors, environmentalists and passionate citizens pledged their support for nature and people. This Earth Hour provided a platform for online conversations about the loss of nature and 'why nature matters' to the people.

With nature loss continuing unabated, Earth Hour 2020 drew attention to the immediate need to halt nature and biodiversity loss for human health and well-being.

The global moment came ahead of events where world leaders were scheduled to take critical decisions on nature, climate change and development. These have now been postponed.

Earth Hour marked a pivotal opportunity for civil society members, citizens, nation heads, CEOs and environmentalists to demonstrate the need for a New Deal for Nature and People by pledging their support at and raising their Voice for the Planet.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives from the COVID-19 outbreak and our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones or who are sick.

" In this hour of crisis, we acknowledge the need for urgent action and the need to unite now more than ever to safeguard our future and the future of our planet. It is a time for solidarity and a time to respond to challenges more creatively and work more collaboratively, which is why Earth Hour is being marked through digital events across the globe." Anoushay Ashraf, WWF's goodwill ambassador said that people-led initiatives around the world like Earth Hour are vital to continue to inspire awareness on the importance of nature and prompt action to help deliver a nature-positive world by the end of the decade.

She also shared that it was important that the next generation connected to nature and valued it.

She urged that people to unite and make a difference by changing their lifestyles. Citizens should believe in recycling, minimize use of plastics and manage energy and water resources wisely.

She reiterated that the current Coronavirus pandemic, massive Amazon rainforest fires and Australian bushfires call for an immediate action to reverse this huge loss.

Ali Rehman, actor and WWF goodwill ambassador in his message said that Earth Hour gave people an opportunity to go beyond the usual limitations and look at the bigger picture before them. He also shared that he has joined this campaign to fulfil his part as a responsible global citizen and ignite a much needed change not only in words but also through practical actions. "We must all come together to work for a better and healthy environment and take every possible effort to tackle the threats faced by the Earth."