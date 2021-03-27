UrduPoint.com
Earth Hour; Sindh Governor House To Switch Off Lights

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Earth Hour; Sindh Governor House to switch off lights

Sindh Governor House, following the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe the Earth hour, is going to turn all the lights off in the evening, The Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, in a tweet on Saturday, announced that all the lights of Governor House would remain switched off from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm alike Prime Minister House

The governor said that incumbent government attaches priority to environment.

The hour would not only save the energy but also help reducing the environmental pollution; he said and urged people to contribute the efforts of the government for pollution free clean environment.

