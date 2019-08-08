Earth quake jolts areas of Punjab, KP, federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter scale has jolted federal capital, areas of Punjab and upper parts of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) An earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter scale has jolted Federal capital, areas of Punjab and upper parts of the country.Severe tremors have been felt in federal capital, Punjab and upper parts of Pakistan.

Quake hit the areas of Bannu, Mardan, Kohat, North Wairistan, Hangu and surrounding areas in KP, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot, Lahore, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and surrounding areas in Punjab.The epicenter of the quake was Hidukush range at the depth of 226 kilometers in Afghanistan.

No loss to life and property has been reported till the filing of this report.This was second earth quake which has hit Pakistan within 4 days.