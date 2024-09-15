Open Menu

'Earthen Clay Diyas' To Illuminate Homes, Graveyards During Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM

'Earthen clay diyas' to illuminate homes, graveyards during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) As the nation prepares to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the people are keen to purchase 'Earthen Clay Diyas' from the market as it is considered auspicious, and regarded to represent enlightenment, prosperity, knowledge and wisdom.

According to a report aired on a private news channel, citizens are increasingly opting for these traditional lamps to add a touch of warmth and spirituality to their Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, both in their homes and at graveyards.

"The demand for earthen clay diyas has increased significantly this year," the report added.

"We are selling earthen clay diyas in large quantities, especially in the lead-up to Eid Milad-un-Nabi," said Nadeem, a vendor at Karachi.

The revival of earthen clay diyas has also led to a renewed interest in traditional crafts and skills. Artisans who specialize in making these diyas are seeing a surge in demand for their work, said a citizen of Islamabad.

"It is heartening to see people appreciating our traditional crafts," said Abdul Razzaq, an artisan from Multan.

"We are working hard to meet the demand and ensure that our skills are passed on to future generations", said a vendor.

The earthen clay diya trend is not just about aesthetics; it is also about connecting with Pakistan's rich cultural

heritage.

"These diyas remind us of our shared history and traditions," said historian, Dr. Yaqoob.

"They are a symbol of our collective identity and values," he added.

"I am so glad to see the earthen clay diya trend making a comeback," said Ayesha, a resident of Lahore.

"It Is a beautiful way to connect with our heritage and add a personal touch to our Eid celebrations," said a youngster while attracting a vendor selling Diye on a push cart.

The tradition of illuminating graveyards with earthen clay diyas serves as a poignant reminder of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and the importance of respecting those who have come before us, said a citizen while visiting a graveyard.

