Earthquake Aftershocks Continue In Muzaffarabad, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

The earthquake aftershocks have continued to jolt Muzaffarabad and its adjoining areas, day after tremor of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The earthquake aftershocks have continued to jolt Muzaffarabad and its adjoining areas, day after tremor of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of country.

As per details, the aftershocks in Neelum Valley, Jhelum and Bagh have created an environment of fear among locals.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned have issued alert, warning the residents to avoid visiting old buildings and take protective measures. They have also advised them to stay in safe places and pray for the safety of the motherland, Private news channel reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

