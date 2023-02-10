UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Catastrophe: Acting Governor Balochistan Expresses Condolences To Turkish Consul General

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Earthquake catastrophe: Acting Governor Balochistan expresses condolences to Turkish Consul General

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali expressed his condolences to Turkish Consul General Kamal Sangu regarding the recent earthquake on Thursday.

He said the Türkiye had always supported Pakistan during difficult times.

The governor condoled and said the people of Pakistan stand together with the Turkish brothers, also expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the severe earthquake.

The acting governor prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the swift recovery of the injured.

