LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :In the wake of recent earthquake in Mirpur AJK ), Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain Thursday visited Mangla Dam and its components comprising the main dam , spillways, and power house.

During the visit, he said that Mangla Dam and Power House were safe and had not suffered any damage in the recent quake. Power generation was stopped as a precautionary measure due to large quantum of silt and sediments in the water that could be devastating for power generating turbines. He stated, "We have collected data from the various installed devices and various tests have been carried out to check the efficiency of turbines. He said that power generation from Mangla Power Station has been resumed.