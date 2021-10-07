UrduPoint.com

Earthquake: Farrukh Habib Grieves Over Loss Of Life, Property In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that jolted parts of the Balochistan province.

"In this hour of need, we stand with the people of Balochistan," he said in a statement.

The provincial authorities concerned, he said, immediately engaged the rescue teams which evacuated those trapped under the rubble and shifted them to nearby hospitals.

The minister assured that the provincial government would do everything possible to help the earthquake-affected people.

Farrukh prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

