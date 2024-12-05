Earthquake felt in Punjab cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude-5.1 was experienced in Punjab cities at around 11:21 on Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake was about 14-km west of Kharian tehsil of district Gujrat. People came out of buildings and houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

According to PMD and the Seismological Centre, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded as 5.1 on the Richter scale, the epicenter of the earthquake was Khariyan, and the depth was 15 kilometers.

A light shaking was felt throughout Punjab province. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties; however, significant damage is unlikely.