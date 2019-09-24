Earthquake has shallow focus: Chief Meteorologist

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday stated that earthquake in Kashmir areas has shallow focus as its epicenter has been gauged at just 10 kilometers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday stated that earthquake in Kashmir areas has shallow focus as its epicenter has been gauged at just 10 kilometers.

"Usually the epicenter of earthquakes in Hindukush region is recorded at more than 100 kilometers but this one has been gauged just at 10 kilometers that is concerning," said Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Hanif talking to private news channel.

He, however, stated that since no major city exists near the epicenter, therefore it was expected that massive damage would be avoided. "It is satisfactory that no major city was directly hit by the earthquake, so damages could be avoided.

" Hanif said the epicenter of earthquake had been reported in the north of Jehlum city of Punjab province and its magnitude had been ascertained at 5.8 at Richter scale.

The Chief Meteorologist said, "It is fortunate the duration of earthquake was also for a shorter span of time that saved us from major damages."He said two aftershocks occurring after the main shock had released the energy to some extent. Sometimes more aftershocks occurred but since major portion of energy had been released, there could be minor aftershocks.