Earthquake-hit MUST Varsity closed for academic activities for indefinite period

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 29 (APP):The State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur has been closed for academic activities for indefinite period after the September 24 earthquake of the moderate magnitude of 5.8 at Richter scale hit the city campus and other buildings of the world-class varsity.

Registrar of the MUST Prof. Mirza Muhammad Waris Jiraal told APP here late Saturday that the academic activities were immediately suspended initially for a week in the varsity soon after the deadly catastrophe hit Mirpur.

He, however, said the academic activities could be resumed after next one week subject to the availability of the required quantity of tents from the local district administration.

He said the Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb has been moved with the request for immediate provision of at least 40 tents immediately to enable the varsity to resume the academic and administrative activities, he added.