UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake-hit MUST Varsity Closed For Academic Activities For Indefinite Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Earthquake-hit MUST Varsity closed for academic activities for indefinite period

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 29 (APP):The State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur has been closed for academic activities for indefinite period after the September 24 earthquake of the moderate magnitude of 5.8 at Richter scale hit the city campus and other buildings of the world-class varsity.

Registrar of the MUST Prof. Mirza Muhammad Waris Jiraal told APP here late Saturday that the academic activities were immediately suspended initially for a week in the varsity soon after the deadly catastrophe hit Mirpur.

He, however, said the academic activities could be resumed after next one week subject to the availability of the required quantity of tents from the local district administration.

He said the Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb has been moved with the request for immediate provision of at least 40 tents immediately to enable the varsity to resume the academic and administrative activities, he added.

Related Topics

Earthquake Technology Mirpur September From

Recent Stories

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

10 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.