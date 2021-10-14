UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Hit Schools Reconstruction To Be Completed Timely : CS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Earthquake hit schools reconstruction to be completed timely : CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday said that government was endeavoring to reconstruct earthquake destroyed schools of Manshera district within stipulated time frame of six months.

He said this during inspection of newly reconstructed schools of Manshera district that were destroyed in earthquake of 2005. He said that the government has released an amount of Rs.

one billion for the purpose.

He expressed the hope that the government would complete reconstruction of remaining schools within time limit as directed by Supreme Court.

He also visited various under construction schools and inaugurated classes in Government Primary school Kotli Sheikhabad.

He said that his visit was meant to inspect work quality and review pace of reconstruction process and added that relevant departments have been provided fund to complete work on remaining schools.

Related Topics

Earthquake Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Kotli Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

23 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

27 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

32 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.