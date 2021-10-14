Earthquake hit schools reconstruction to be completed timely : CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday said that government was endeavoring to reconstruct earthquake destroyed schools of Manshera district within stipulated time frame of six months.

He said this during inspection of newly reconstructed schools of Manshera district that were destroyed in earthquake of 2005. He said that the government has released an amount of Rs.

one billion for the purpose.

He expressed the hope that the government would complete reconstruction of remaining schools within time limit as directed by Supreme Court.

He also visited various under construction schools and inaugurated classes in Government Primary school Kotli Sheikhabad.

He said that his visit was meant to inspect work quality and review pace of reconstruction process and added that relevant departments have been provided fund to complete work on remaining schools.