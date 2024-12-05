Open Menu

Earthquake Hits Lahore, Other Punjab Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and several cities in Punjab, sending residents into a state of panic as they rushed out of their homes and buildings.

The tremors were also felt in surrounding areas, including Jhelum, Kamalia, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Jalalpur Bhattian, Wazirabad, Shahkot, and Bhalwal, among others.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the epicenter of the earthquake was located near Kharian, with a depth of 15 kilometers.

In the aftermath, people gathered outside their homes, some reciting the Kalma-e-Tayyaba in fear. Fortunately, no casualties or significant property damage have been reported at this time.

Related Topics

Lahore Earthquake Punjab Gujrat Jhelum Nankana Sahib Bhalwal Wazirabad Kharian Kamalia Jalalpur Bhattian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

15 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

15 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan