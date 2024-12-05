Earthquake hits Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and several cities in Punjab, sending residents into a state of panic as they rushed out of their homes and buildings.

The tremors were also felt in surrounding areas, including Jhelum, Kamalia, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Jalalpur Bhattian, Wazirabad, Shahkot, and Bhalwal, among others.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the epicenter of the earthquake was located near Kharian, with a depth of 15 kilometers.

In the aftermath, people gathered outside their homes, some reciting the Kalma-e-Tayyaba in fear. Fortunately, no casualties or significant property damage have been reported at this time.