Earthquake Hits Swat And Surrounding Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck Swat and neighboring regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the quake’s epicenter was located near the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, at a depth of 110 kilometers.

In response to the tremor, residents evacuated their homes and recited Kalma-e-Tayyaba in fear.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

