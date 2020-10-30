Earthquake in Turkey: Swati expresses grief over loss of lives, property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damages to property in Turkey, caused by a majorearthquake that shook its western coast.

He, in a message, expressed solidarity with the affected families and said that Pakistani nation was standing with the Turk leadership and people in this time of trial.