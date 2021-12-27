Earthquake jolted GB, no casualty, damage reported yet

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Earthquake Monday jolted different parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), however, no casualty or damage is reported yet.

According to the district administration, due to landslides in different parts, several link roads have been closed at many places in GB.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has issued orders for immediate report from the authorities concerned after the earthquake.

He directed the provincial Home Department to take immediate reports from all the districts regarding the causalities if any.

The GB chief minister has also appealed to the people to pray for the safety of human life and property.