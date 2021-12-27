UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Jolted GB, No Casualty, Damage Reported Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:40 PM

Earthquake jolted GB, no casualty, damage reported yet

Earthquake Monday jolted different parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), however, no casualty or damage is reported yet

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Earthquake Monday jolted different parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), however, no casualty or damage is reported yet.

According to the district administration, due to landslides in different parts, several link roads have been closed at many places in GB.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has issued orders for immediate report from the authorities concerned after the earthquake.

He directed the provincial Home Department to take immediate reports from all the districts regarding the causalities if any.

The GB chief minister has also appealed to the people to pray for the safety of human life and property.

Related Topics

Earthquake Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan All From

Recent Stories

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

27 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

27 minutes ago
 New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

1 hour ago
 Denmark, Iceland report record Covid cases as Omic ..

Denmark, Iceland report record Covid cases as Omicron surges

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.