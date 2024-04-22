(@Abdulla99267510)

The quake’s epicenter was located near Khuzdar, with a depth of 27 kilometers.

KHUZDAR: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, according to reports from last night.

Although residents were shaken, there have been no casualties or property damage reported thus far.

Besides it, a 5.3 magnitude quake originating from the Afghan-Tajikistan border prompted fear and evacuations in various districts.

Similarly, Zhob district experienced a 3.6 magnitude quake without any reported harm. Earlier seismic activity was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and surrounding areas, with tremors also reported in districts like Kohat, Lower Dir, and Chitral.