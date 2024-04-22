Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, Adjoining Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:11 PM

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

The quake’s epicenter was located near Khuzdar, with a depth of 27 kilometers.

KHUZDAR: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, according to reports from last night.

The quake’s epicenter was located near Khuzdar, with a depth of 27 kilometers.

Although residents were shaken, there have been no casualties or property damage reported thus far.

Besides it, a 5.3 magnitude quake originating from the Afghan-Tajikistan border prompted fear and evacuations in various districts.

Similarly, Zhob district experienced a 3.6 magnitude quake without any reported harm. Earlier seismic activity was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and surrounding areas, with tremors also reported in districts like Kohat, Lower Dir, and Chitral.

