Earthquake jolts country’s various parts

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of the country.

The people came out of their homes and offices and started to recite Kalima. They also felt “terrified” as the earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit the different cities.