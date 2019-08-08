UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Jolts Different Parts Of KP

Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A moderate earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday morning.

Like some parts of Punjab, tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Malakand and other cities of the province.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush range in Afghanistan at the depth of 226 kilometres.

As people felt tremors, they came out of their homes in panic. However no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

