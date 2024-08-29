Earthquake Jolts District Kohat
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A moderate earthquake struck Kohat at 12:15 pm on Thursday, however, the district escaped unscathed with no reports of casualties or property damage. The earthquake was soon followed by a dramatic change in weather, as heavy clouds rolled in and brought light showers to the area, providing a welcome respite from the summer heat.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat3 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident6 seconds ago
-
IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge10 minutes ago
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..10 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi10 minutes ago
-
1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts10 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification20 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops20 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to ensure provision of health facilities to people: Commissioner Sibi20 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves holding of Rehmatul Lilalameen (PBUH) Conferences30 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Shadow Cabinet of Youth Parliament30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes solar panels to deserving women in Larkana40 minutes ago