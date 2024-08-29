Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts District Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Earthquake jolts district Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A moderate earthquake struck Kohat at 12:15 pm on Thursday, however, the district escaped unscathed with no reports of casualties or property damage. The earthquake was soon followed by a dramatic change in weather, as heavy clouds rolled in and brought light showers to the area, providing a welcome respite from the summer heat.

