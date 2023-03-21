Earthquake jolts Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :An earthquake jolted Faisalabad on Tuesday night at 9:49 p.m. and it lasted for about 35-40 seconds.

The residents of various localities in Faisalabad along with their family members rushed out of their houses when they experienced the earthquake's jolts.

Severely terrified, they stood on road sides and recited Kalma Tayyabah and verses from the Holy Quran.

No incident of any casualty or damage to property is reported so far.