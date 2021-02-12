Earthquake jolts GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake on Friday night jolted Gilgit-Baltistan, however no loss of life or property was reported in the area, Home Department Gilgit-Baltistan reported.

Home Secretary Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa said all district administrations have been directed to check damage in their respective districts with field staff.

He said that all machinery has been put on high alert. However, there were some minor road blockades which would be cleared as early as possible.