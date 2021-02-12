UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake Jolts GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Earthquake jolts GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake on Friday night jolted Gilgit-Baltistan, however no loss of life or property was reported in the area, Home Department Gilgit-Baltistan reported.

Home Secretary Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa said all district administrations have been directed to check damage in their respective districts with field staff.

He said that all machinery has been put on high alert. However, there were some minor road blockades which would be cleared as early as possible.

Related Topics

Earthquake Road Alert Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Limelights Blemishes of South Africa's El ..

33 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochi ..

33 minutes ago

Preparation for local body polls in GB underway: G ..

33 minutes ago

Former rulers devastated institutions: Sirajul Haq ..

33 minutes ago

Yemen Huthis to leave US terror list Tuesday

37 minutes ago

Mexico leader urges Biden to give migrants work vi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.