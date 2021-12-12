Earthquake jolts Hyderabad, other parts of Sindh, KP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Earthquake tremors were felt in various districts of Sindh including Hyderabad on early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Kotri, Nooriabad, and Sehwan in Sindh and other areas of KP at about 5:30 a.m.

The epicenter was reported 40 kilometers northwest of Keenjhar Lake at the depth of 30 kilometer and a magnitude of 3.3 on Richter scale, private tv channels reported.

At the time of the earthquake in Sindh, worshipers were busy preparing for early morning prayer (Fajr), while a majority of the citizens did not feel the tremors as they were in a deep sleep.

As per US Geological Survey, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 4.1 on the Richter scale.

Several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also jolted by the earthquake. These include Sawat, Shangla,Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Malakand.

Residents across these cities panicked and rushed out into the open spaces,reciting the Kalima Tayaba and Holy Quran verses.

There are no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.